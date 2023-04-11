It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
