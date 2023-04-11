It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.