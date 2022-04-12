 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

