The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.