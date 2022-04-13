The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Frederick…
This evening in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fredericksburg…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partl…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Fredericksburg folks should be p…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see thu…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. P…
Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg people will see…