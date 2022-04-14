Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 14, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

