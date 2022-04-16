Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.