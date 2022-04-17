Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.