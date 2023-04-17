Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 11:02 PM EDT until MON 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
