Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
