Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 1:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
