Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will b…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We w…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possi…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees to…