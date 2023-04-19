It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.