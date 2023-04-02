Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SUN 1:00 AM EDT until SUN 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
