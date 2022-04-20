 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Local Weather

