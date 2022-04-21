Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will b…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks l…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. I…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We w…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will …