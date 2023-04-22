Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 12:04 AM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
