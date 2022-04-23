The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will b…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. I…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks l…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expec…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Thurs…