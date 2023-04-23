Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is foreca…
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…