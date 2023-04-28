Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 12:34 AM EDT until FRI 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
