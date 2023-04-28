Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 12:34 AM EDT until FRI 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.