The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
