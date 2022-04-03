Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low around 20F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. WSW winds at 10…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folk…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks like …
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 …