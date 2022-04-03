Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.