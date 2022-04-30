 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

