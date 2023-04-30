Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 2:00 PM EDT until MON 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.