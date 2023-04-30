Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 2:00 PM EDT until MON 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
