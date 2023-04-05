Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
