Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…