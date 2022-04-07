Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
