Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
