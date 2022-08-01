 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

