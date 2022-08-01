The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
