Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fredericksburg. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.