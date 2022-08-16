The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
