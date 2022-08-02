Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that i…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We wi…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 70…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and vari…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Thursda…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a siz…