Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.