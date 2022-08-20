Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. C…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepare…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fredericksburg. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. P…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Frederi…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…