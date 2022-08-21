 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

