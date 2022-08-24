Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.