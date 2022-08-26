Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 47% chance of r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's co…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 t…