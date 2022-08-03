The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
