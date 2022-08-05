 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 100. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

