The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We wi…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.…