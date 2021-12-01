Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
