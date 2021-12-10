 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert