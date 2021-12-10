Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorro…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. How lik…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorro…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Mond…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Par…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures …