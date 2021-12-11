The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
