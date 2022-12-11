Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks shou…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. W…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 48F.…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. S…