Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.