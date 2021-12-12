 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert