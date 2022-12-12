Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
