Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorro…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. How lik…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The ar…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Par…
This evening in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It lo…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericks…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. …
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 5…