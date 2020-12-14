Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.