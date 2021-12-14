Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.