 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert