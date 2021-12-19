The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
