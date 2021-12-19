 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented
Weather

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

  • Updated

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert