Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.