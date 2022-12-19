Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 10:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.